The Latest: Skier dies while being treated for hypothermia

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina Pause

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:08 Clemson's Dabo Swinney talks about Mike Williams

1:52 USC president Harris Pastides makes the case for a bond bill for higher education building projects

4:53 Dawn Staley talks about performance over Alabama

2:06 OrTre Smith talks USC arrival

1:03 Does Clemson Kicker Greg Huegel get nervous?

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU