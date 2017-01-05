Tampa gets ready for National Championship

Community members spoke during a community press conference in the wake of the decision not to charge a CMPD police officer in the death of Keith Lamont Scott. David T. Foster III/The Charlotte Observer
City officials say that hundreds of homes and other buildings were damaged or destroyed by flames from wildfires in Tennessee. Emergency officials ordered evacuations in downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and in other areas of Sevier County near the Great Smoky Mountains. About 14,000 residents and visitors were evacuated from Gatlinburg alone, officials said.
Credit: WATE/AP
There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning. Credit: Natalie Fertig
NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles.
Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce
The fireball was seen primarily from Maine but witnesses from Vermont, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Ontario (Canada) and Québec (Canada) also reported the event.
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. This new spot from NHTSA examines the impact a simple text can have on you and those you love. Drivers are encouraged to join the conversation by using the hashtag #justdrive. "If you're texting, you're not driving."
April 3, 2016 marks the 20th anniversary of the capture of Theodore Kaczynski, a mathematical prodigy turned domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber. Sam Stanton recounts Kacysnski's past and his deadly ties to Sacramento.
CREDITS: Sam Stanton / The Sacramento Bee