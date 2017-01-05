Tampa gets ready for National Championship

Crews worked to get fan and concert areas ready for the college football national championship weekend in Tampa, Florida.
Tennessee wildfires damaged hundreds of homes, buildings say officials

City officials say that hundreds of homes and other buildings were damaged or destroyed by flames from wildfires in Tennessee. Emergency officials ordered evacuations in downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge and in other areas of Sevier County near the Great Smoky Mountains. About 14,000 residents and visitors were evacuated from Gatlinburg alone, officials said. Credit: WATE/AP

5 things to do to prep for a hurricane

There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning. Credit: Natalie Fertig

MIAMI: NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine

NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

Don't let a text wreck your life

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. This new spot from NHTSA examines the impact a simple text can have on you and those you love. Drivers are encouraged to join the conversation by using the hashtag #justdrive. "If you're texting, you're not driving."

The Unabomber story - 20 years later

April 3, 2016 marks the 20th anniversary of the capture of Theodore Kaczynski, a mathematical prodigy turned domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber. Sam Stanton recounts Kacysnski's past and his deadly ties to Sacramento. CREDITS: Sam Stanton / The Sacramento Bee

