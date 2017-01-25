Activists hang banner near White House

Seven activists who District of Columbia police said are affiliated with Greenpeace climbed a construction crane in downtown Washington on Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and bringing work on a new office building to a halt.
At least two protesters attached themselves to the crane, police said, while others were on the outstretched arm, or jib. Two wearing safety harnesses descended down ropes unfurling a 35-foot-by-75 foot banner that reads “Resist.”
District of Columbia Police Capt. Robert Glover, of the Special Operations Team, said investigators talked with at least one of the demonstrators.
“Safety is our primary concern,” Glover said, adding that police are in contact with the U.S. attorney’s office to determine possible criminal charges.
The protesters were first noticed about 6 a.m., and by 9 a.m.
By 1 p.m., they were beginning their descent.
One of the protesters, Pearl Robinson, 26, of Oakland, California, identified herself as an expert climber and said, “We’re here to resist the normalization of this administration.” She was referring to the Trump presidency.
Cassady Sharp, a spokeswoman for Greenpeace, an international environmental group known for activism that sometimes involves confronting authorities and corporations, said the site was chosen because it is about one-half mile from the White House. They want “to send a message to the people who are feeling discouraged after just a few days of [President Donald] Trump’s administration.”
