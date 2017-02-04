Trump lashes out at federal judge over ruling on travel ban

0:43 Two found dead in Summit neighborhood Pause

1:41 Truck crashes into Irmo bedroom while children sleep

0:40 Suspected murder-suicide in Summit neighborhood

1:57 Flu shot interview with Dr. Teresa Foo with DHEC

0:18 Scene of fire that killed one in Hollywood-Rose Hill Sunday

1:20 Raw footage from scene of fatal Columbia apartment fire

2:15 USC Basketball Legends Weekend Reception

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy