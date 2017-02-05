Trump picks the Patriots to win the Super Bowl by eight points. How likely is that?

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

3:28 Karamu Parade

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

1:19 Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department

1:01 SC's first gay legislator focused on the issues, not sexuality

8:27 South Carolina beat Kentucky twice during historic 1996-97 season

2:50 The time Melvin Watson contemplated a transfer from South Carolina