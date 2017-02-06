Remains confirmed as those of missing Texas college student

1:23 Undocumented USC student worries about deportation before graduation Pause

4:38 Chad Holbrook pleased with team's play in second weekend of scrimmages

0:45 Kershaw County's newest K9 needs a name

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration