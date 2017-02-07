He took one 'lucky shot.' And now two deer are free.

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins Pause

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

0:27 Frank Martin: Courage, buy-in stand out with this year's Gamecocks

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

1:02 Police: Columbia firefighter wanted for questioning in fatal arson