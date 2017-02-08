They looked like limes, but that didn’t fool the Border Patrol

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate Pause

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

0:23 Clemson's head coach says she wants to take USC's fans home

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

1:16 Will Muschamp 2017 signing class breakdown

3:49 Frank Martin reacts after four-overtime loss to Alabama