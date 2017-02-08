Penn State seeks to overturn verdict for ex-assistant coach

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate Pause

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

1:53 That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

3:40 SC Gov. McMaster discusses roads with reporters in first media availability since taking office

2:27 SC Sen. Tim Scott mounts final defense of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

3:49 Frank Martin reacts after four-overtime loss to Alabama

1:16 Will Muschamp 2017 signing class breakdown

1:42 DJJ addresses scathing audit