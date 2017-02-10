Japan’s Abe has one thing in common with Trump: hope for warmer Russia ties

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds Pause

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:54 Combating childhood obesity with systems science

2:57 President Obama honors Denver Broncos, calling them champs on and off the field

1:40 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:14 Why grow organic?

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology