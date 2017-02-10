Protesters face Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as she visits D.C. middle school

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant Pause

1:26 School choice options and obstacles

1:05 Sneak peek at Columbiana's Dave and Buster's

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3

0:47 USC students protest President Donald Trump's immigration ban

1:57 Former asylum's Babcock Building waiting to be renovated

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students