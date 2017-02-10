Erasing yourself from the Internet is nearly impossible. But here's how you can try.

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students Pause

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:26 Historic church adds cupolas to restore original design

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'