She got a photo of her grandson tied up, demanding $1,000, but she didn’t pay up.

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students Pause

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:08 Dooley's Sport Shop to close after 67 years

1:41 Remembering one of Gamecocks' greatest fans: Bill Golding