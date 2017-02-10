La-Z-Boy lift chairs might shock you

La-Z-Boy Inc. of Monroe, Michigan, announced this week that a defect in the power supplies for about 2,500 of its power lift chairs could expose users to electric shock.
The seat of the power-lift chair rises, helping the user to stand from a seated position.
The power supplies for several designs sold from September 2015 through November 2016 are covered by the recall as well as power supply conversion kits sold for older lift chairs, the company said.
Although no injuries have been reported, chair users can be shocked if the power supply cover cracks and exposes the electrical components.
If you own a power-lift chair you are advised to stop using the power supply immediately and to contact the company for a free replacement.
Covered by the recall are the following La-Z-Boy models, which sold for between $1,900 and $2,800.
Gold Series electric Lift Chairs, the Clayton Luxury-Lift (Model 1HL562) and Power Lift (Model 1ML562), and Luxury-Lift (Models 1LF505 and 1LF819).
The following conversion kit models , which sold separately for about $170, are covered:
Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515.
