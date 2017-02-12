‘Evil does in fact die’, reads a scathing obituary from a man’s family

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students Pause

2:03 Connor Shaw back running, throwing, preparing for 2017 NFL season

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Highlights and postgame comments from Irmo's win over Dutch Fork

0:57 PJ Dozier is a unique talent for the Gamecocks

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

1:01 Sindarius Thornwell South Carolina's leader

2:08 Civil War Reenactment

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum