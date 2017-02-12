‘In town to party’: Tourist mailed meth to hotel so he could try it on vacation, cops say

2:20 Gamecocks talk UConn Pause

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

1:04 Unforgettable Jewelry on Devine turns attempted burglary into Valentines Day sign

2:48 VIDEO: Why South Carolina voted for Donald Trump

2:03 Connor Shaw back running, throwing, preparing for 2017 NFL season

2:08 Civil War Reenactment

1:50 Highlights and postgame comments from Irmo's win over Dutch Fork

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

0:27 Frank Martin: Courage, buy-in stand out with this year's Gamecocks