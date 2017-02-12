Grammy Watch: The biggest political messages of the night, from Beyonce to Joy Villa

Anyone who checked in on the Grammy broadcast on Sunday thinking they’d get a furlough from stars voicing their opinions on current events were probably deluding themselves.
The political salvos started early, with Joy Villa’s attention-throttling “Make America Great Again” gown, and they only amped up as the broadcast proper got cooking.
▪ Host James Corden rapped “Leave it or love it, you know it’s the best, with President Trump, you don’t know what comes next.”
▪ Jennifer Lopez followed up with a warning that “at this point in history, our voices are needed more than ever,” then quoted Toni Morrison: “This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.”
▪ From Queen Bey to the Queen Mother? Beyonce performed an ode to motherhood with a medley of songs that included the singer reciting lines of Somali-born poet Warsan Shire: “If we’re gonna heal, let it be glorious. 1,000 girls raise their arms.” Beyonce was introduced by her mother, Tina Knowles, who said she believes Beyonce’s success with her album “Lemonade” was a result of qualities the singer developed as a mom.
WATCH: Beyoncé's Full Grammy Performance of Love Drought & Sandcastles. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KMzDzcAv2b— BEYONCÉ VAULT (@BeyonceVault) February 13, 2017
When Beyonce accepted her award for best urban contemporary album for “Lemonade,” she said, “My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work to give a voice to our pain, our struggles our darkness and our history. To confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty, so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror — first to their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys — and see themselves and have no doubt that they are beautiful, intelligent and capable. This is something that I want for every child of every race. And I feel it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes.”
▪ Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, used her opportunity before the cameras to throw support to the protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
“We can really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest you guys,” Jackson said. … “No DAPL.”
▪ Katy Perry performed her new song “Chained to the Rhythm,” whose chorus contains the lyrics, “So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble/So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble.” She ended her performance shouting, “No hate!” as the preamble to the U.S. Constitution lit up the stage behind her.
▪ Villa arrived at the Grammy red carpet early on Sunday in a white, floor-length cape. But once she had everyone’s attention, she whipped it off to reveal a skin-tight red, white and blue gown that read “Make America Great Again” up the left side and “TRUMP” on the train.
If you don’t recognize Villa’s name, perhaps you’ll remember that at a past Grammy Awards show she wore a dress made from an orange snow fence.
Singer and songwriter Joy Villa kills it with her Make America Great Again dress. She really stole the show! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Xg7NKMNS3X— Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 12, 2017
Villa posted on Instagram: “My whole artistic platform is about LOVE! I couldn’t be where I am today without the love and tenderness of those beautiful supporters and friends around me. Thank you I hope you enjoy tonight’s @grammysawards2017 and remember to forget your problems and focus on your future! You are infinite and beautiful and no one can stop you but you. So go out and celebrate yourself as a winner no matter what, together with those you adore!”
▪ Meanwhile, Johnny Stevens of the rock trio Highly Suspect wore a black sport coat with the word “IMPEACH” stenciled across the shoulders.
▪ Chance the Rapper wore a black hoodie with “Obama 44” on the back.
Did CeeLo think this was the Oscars?
Cee Lo Green, formerly of Gnarls Barkley, NBC’s “The Voice” and Goodie Mob, arrived at the Staples Center in a gold tunic and mask. Afterward, he left in a long, black Batmobile-looking convertible, flipping the double-middle fingers as the car took off, of course.
Cee Lo calls this new persona Gnarly Davidson.
Gonna need a bigger car
Host Corden had his own “selfie moment” when he pulled Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and others into a fake car facade to sing Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”
Longtime readers may remember when Ellen DeGeneres, as host of the Oscars, took a selfie with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts and Lupito Nyong’o at the 2014 Academy Awards.
We’ll have updates throughout the night here. Below is some of the action from earlier today, courtesy of the Associated Press.
The pre-show
LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Latest on the 59th annual Grammy Awards being presented Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles:
8:25 p.m.
Maren Morris is the winner of the Grammy Award for best country performance for her song “My Church.”
Morris, who was also nominated for a best new artist Grammy, won that honor at November’s Country Music Awards.
In her acceptance speech, Morris recounted how 11 years ago she was a participant in the first Grammy camp, which teaches young people about the music business.
She said it was the first time she ever flew alone on an airplane.
–––
6:05 p.m.
The Grammy Award for rock song has been awarded to David Bowie for his song “Blackstar.”
It was Bowie’s fourth Grammy win on Sunday.
The late rocker won three awards during a pre-telecast ceremony that bestowed him with Grammys for best alternative music album, rock performance and engineered album.
No one spoke for Bowie during Sunday’s broadcast, but saxophonist Donny McCaslin proudly accepted the earlier awards during a pre-telecast ceremony.
McCaslin says Bowie’s wins mean a lot for his fans.
Bowie died of cancer last year at age 69.
7:55 p.m.
Laverne Cox is welcoming the change in trophy handlers at the Grammys.
The transgender star of “Orange Is the New Black” called it “very exciting” to have transgender model Martina Robledo of San Diego helping hand out awards.
“That’s encouraging,” Cox said. “It’s about having representation that reflects the culture and the citizenry.”
The other trophy handlers are model and actor Derek Marrocco and model-actress Hollin Haley. Typically, the job has been carried out by women.
–––
7:45 p.m.
Twenty One Pilots’ members bared their souls and then some as they shed their tuxedo pants to accept the Grammy for pop duo or group performance.
The pair won for their song “Stressed Out.”
They took off their pants after their names were called.
They said they did so because they were sitting around in their underwear watching a Grammy show on TV, hoping some day they might be on that stage, when it occurred to them if they ever did win a Grammy they should accept it as they were dressed then.
Not to be outdone, Corden followed them onstage in his boxers.
Corden said he had vowed that if he ever got to host the Grammys he’d appear pantless too.
–––
7:30 p.m.
Paris Jackson has returned to Staples Center for the Grammys eight years after attending her father’s memorial service at the Los Angeles arena.
In 2009, Jackson was 11 years old and surrounded by her extended family when she told the crowd, “Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine, and I just want to say I love him so much.”
Now 18, the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson introduced a performance by the Weeknd featuring Daft Punk.
She wore flowers in her blond hair and sported a nose ring.
7:20 p.m.
Chance the Rapper is the winner of the Grammy Award for best new artist.
It has been a big day for the newcomer, who won a Grammy for rap performance during the non-televised part of the awards ceremony. He is also nominated for best rap album.
His acceptance speech, in which he thanked God and his hometown of Chicago, didn’t feature any of the profanity he used during his earlier win, which he called “crazy.”
5:55 p.m.
Adele’s “25” is the winner of the best pop vocal album Grammy Award.
Her win came moments after the singer captured the best pop solo performance Grammy during a pre-telecast ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles.
Adele’s “25” beat out albums by Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Sia.
5:35 p.m.
Drake’s “Hotline Bling” won for best rap song and for best rap/sung performance.
–––
5:25 p.m.
It’s a gathering of families and firsts on the Grammys red carpet.
Producer Diplo ushered his young sons Lockett and Lazer to their first Grammys, quipping that the event also marked the first time the pair had worn suits.
Hillary Scott walked the red carpet with her parents and 16-year-old sister.
Meanwhile, rapper Desiigner’s date was his mom, Sheila.
“He’ll always be Sidney,” she said with a laugh as she called him by his real name.
–––
5:05 p.m.
Sturgill Simpson’s “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” is the winner of this year’s Grammy Award for best country album.
Simpson, who is also nominated for album of the year, beat out fellow nominees Brandy Clark, Loretta Lynn, Maren Morris and Keith Urban for the honor.
Lori McKenna’s “Humble and Kind,” which was written by Tim McGraw, won for best country song.
–––
4:55 p.m.
Joey + Rory took the Grammy Award for best gospel roots album, a bittersweet honor after last year’s death of Joey Feek.
Feek and her husband, Rory, won for “Hymns,” an album they recorded shortly before she died last March at age 40.
“My wife’s dream was to make a hymns album. She didn’t have the chance to do it until she’d been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, so she’d sing in hotel rooms while she did chemotherapy and radiation,” Rory Feek said at Sunday’s awards ceremony.
When the album was nominated, he said, his wife made him promise he’d attend the pre-telecast awards ceremony. He says she added with a big smile, “ ‘Remember, if we win, I’ll know before you will.’ ”
–––
4:35 p.m.
The Chainsmokers won the Grammy Award for best dance recording.
The DJ duo won for “Don’t Let Me Down,” one of the most streamed songs on Spotify last year.
The Chainsmokers didn’t attend the pre-telecast Grammys ceremony, which happens before top categories are announced during a performance-filled ceremony.
This year’s ceremony, hosted by James Corden, airs live on CBS.
Daya, who sings on “Don’t Let Me Down,” accepted the Grammy on the duo’s behalf.
–––
3:45 p.m.
Beyonce’s “Formation” is the winner of the Grammy Award for best music video, but she won’t win in all the categories she’s nominated in.
The music video Grammy is the singer’s first win at Sunday’s ceremony, where she is leading artist with nine nominations. She now has 21 Grammys.
The singer did not win the best music film award for her visual album “Lemonade.” That honor went to the Ron Howard film “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week The Touring Years.”
Beyonce, who’s scheduled to perform later Sunday, did not attend the pre-telecast ceremony where dozens of Grammy Awards are handed out.
–––
3 p.m.
Margaret Cho has kicked off Sunday’s Grammy Awards with a few ground rules: keep the speeches short and kiss your loved ones later.
The comedian and Grammy nominee is one of the hosts of the Grammys pre-show, which hands out awards in 75 categories before the main show airs on CBS later Sunday. The early show is being livestreamed on the Grammys website .
Cho, who is nominated for best comedy album, walked out onto the stage in a glittery gown and huge curly hair.
She told winners they should keep their acceptance speeches to 45 seconds and to kiss their loved ones in the audience later because time was so tight. She instructed winners on how to hold their Grammys after their names are called.
She also told nominees to stay in their seats if they don’t win and referenced rapper Kanye West, who famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Cho says, “Kanye’s not here, so that will be fine.”
Early winners included actor Don Cheadle and others who created the soundtrack for the Miles Davis biopic “Miles Ahead,” and John Williams for the soundtrack for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
Cheadle and Williams weren’t present to accept their Grammys.
–––
11 a.m.
There are few things Beyonce has not conquered, and the Grammy for album of the year is one of them.
For the third time, Beyonce is nominated for the coveted trophy, an award given to few R&B-based performers and only two hip-hop acts in the Grammys’ 59-year history.
She was nominated for the top prize in 2010 with “I Am … Sasha Fierce” (losing to Taylor Swift) and in 2015 with “Beyonce” (Beck was the surprise winner). Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album is competing Sunday, along with its hit “Formation” for record and song of the year.
Beyonce’s main competition is Adele, who won album, song and record of the year in 2010.
Beyonce and Adele will perform at the show, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
David Frese: 816-234-4463, @DavidFrese
