Evacuees crowd shelters near California dam

Evacuation totals are huge, but hardly a record for California

The crisis at Oroville Dam has forced about 188,000 people to evacuate their homes with no idea when they will be allowed back in. The total far exceeds the 100,000 who were evacuated from the area during the 1997 floods.

But California, with its history of devastating wildfires, has seen much larger evacuations in past years.

CalFire says the largest came during Southern California fires in October 2007 that displaced 900,000 people, the largest evacuation in California history and the largest fire evacuation in the United States.

Other crises elsewhere have prompted much larger evacuations, including Hurricane Rita in 2005, which forced the evacuation of roughly 2.5 million people from Houston.

Sam Stanton

Yuba City band members make unexpected detour

Yuba City high school band members take sudden detour to Elk Grove because of flooding danger

Yuba City high school students made an unexpected stop in Elk Grove on Sunday after learning their homes in Sutter County had been evacuated.

The 150 students from Yuba City High School and River Valley High School were returning from a band competition in Southern California when they learned that their Sutter County homes had been evacuated because of the danger that the Oroville Dam emergency spillway would fail.

The buses of students were welcomed with warm pizza and cots at Pleasant Grove High School, said Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly.

“I’m just proud to see our city and our community can come together to support another city and another community.” he said. “This is one of the things that makes me proud to be an Elk Grovian.”

Most of the students’ parents were already at the school waiting to pick them up when they arrived in Elk Grove around 11 p.m. Sunday. Only five were left at the shelter in the morning, but were picked up after breakfast, said Xanthi Pinkerton, spokeswoman for Elk Grove Unified.

The emergency shelter was staffed by members of the Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews from the Cosumnes Fire Department and volunteers, Ly said. Officials originally set up Pleasant Grove High School on Saturday to serve as a shelter for evacuated Point Pleasant residents in south Sacramento County, but the facility attracted so few people that it was shut down later that day.

Diana Lambert

Butte County Jail inmates moved out of danger zone

Butte County sheriff’s officials successfully moved all of inmates out of their jail Sunday night in a caravan.

“All 578 inmates from the Butte County Jail were safely transported to the Santa Rita Jail, located in the city of Dublin, in Alameda County,” the sheriff’s office said. “This is the first time an evacuation order has been issued at the Butte County Jail.”

The effort required about 80 people and five buses from the county’s education office, along with other vehicles from sheriff’s officials in Placer, Shasta and Tehama counties.

The CHP escorted the caravan.

Sam Stanton

Beale AFB opens gates to evacuees

Beale Air Force Base officials opened the base gates Sunday night to allow evacuees to travel away from the danger zone, and opened a shelter on base to house people needing to stay.

“We will not turn anyone away,” the base said through its Twitter account Sunday.

By Monday morning, about 400 people had taken refuge at the shelter.

“This was an immediate and emergency action to support a portion of the 180,000 evacuees of the Oroville Dam emergency situation,” according to a post on Beale’s Facebook account. “We have received approximately 400 evacuees.”

Sam Stanton

Evacuees worry about whether officials will know if Oroville Dam is safe

10:40 a.m.: Roughly 200 evacuees slept overnight at Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland, said Yolo County Administrator Patrick Blacklock. Frantic and worried evacuees, most of whom are from Yuba City, said they felt more calm Monday morning.

Some people rested on cots set up inside an arts building at the fairgrounds, checking their phones for news updates or eating breakfast, while others waited out the evacuation orders in their cars. Evacuees said they rushed from their homes Sunday afternoon and into the evening, many in fear and panic, when they heard news that the auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam could fail.

"It was so scary. It was like a bad movie, everyone was panicking and driving crazy. It was really scary," said Maribel Cervantes, 35, of Yuba City.

Cervantes threw some clothes in a hamper and joined throngs of evacuees fleeing Yuba City late Saturday. She said she's worried about getting back to work as a nursing assistant, but she still has deep concerns about potential flooding.

"How can they assure us that it's safe?" she asked. "How can we be 100 percent sure when one minute they're saying the spillway was about to collapse?"

Raul Nava, 29, waited until about midnight to leave his home in Yuba City.

"We're scared about flooding, our house is right next to the levees," he said. "We just packed food, water, you know the basics, and headed out."

Nava said he and his wife and his dad first tried to get in to an evacuation center in Colusa but were turned away. It took them five hours to reach the shelter in Woodland, he said. With him he brought his two pit bulls, and 10 pit bull puppies.

"We're ready to go home," he said.

While some shelter sites were at capacity, people were still trickling in to the Yolo County Fairgrounds Monday morning. The parking lot was about half full, and deliveries of cots and water were still coming in. Yolo County health officials, law enforcement and mental health experts were on site to assist.

Merida Lozano, 40, of also of Yuba City, said she too left in a hurry Saturday afternoon. She and her four kids got to the emergency shelter at the Yolo County Fairgrounds around 1 a.m. after being turned away from several area hotels that were full, she said.

"We had no clue what was going on until about 4, when we heard about the evacuation orders," Lozano said. "The roads were empty and all of the sudden there were cars everywhere. My emotions are all over the place...at least we made it here with the kids."

Lozano said her sister stayed behind in Yuba City.

"We're just waiting to go home right now," she said. "I hope they learn from this and reinforce the spillway so that we aren't in this position if this were to ever happen again."

Angela Hart

Can officials drain Lake Oroville fast enough?

10:20 a.m.: Water is flowing out of Lake Oroville's main spillway fast enough to cause lake levels to drop by up to 30 feet before the next storm Wednesday night.

OES spokesman Scott McLean said the lake level is continuing to inch downtown “four inches an hour, about eight feet a day.”

Officials hope that will be enough. Lake Oroville can fill fast during a big storm. During storms from Monday of last week through Friday, lake levels increased by 50 feet.

The main factor in how fast the lake drains continues to be the condition of the main spillway. Officials said Monday morning that the main spillway had not further deteriorated despite huge outflows cascading over it Sunday afternoon and evening.

The more water drained from the lake by the next storm, the less chance that the lake again will fill to the point that activates the emergency spillway. Erosion on the emergency spillway Sunday night created the need to evacuate nearly 200,000 people.

With 100,000 cubic feet per second of water flowing out of the lake, lake levels were dropping about one foot every 3 hours on Monday morning, state figures show. That translates to a drop of about 120,000 acre-feet every 24 hours.

At current pace, the lake will fall to about 400,000 acre-feet below its emergency spillway by Thursday morning. To get the lake back to the levels normally mandated for flood control, it would need to fall by about 700,000 acre-feet.

Officials have more modest goals. They said Sunday night that they hope to drain the lake by 20 to 30 feet by the next storm. At current pace, they will hit that target.