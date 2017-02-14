Former clerk convicted of killing Etan Patz 38 years ago

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness Pause

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

1:16 Evacuees wait to return after Oroville Dam threat: 'This is not happening'

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

4:07 Gamecocks react after loss to UConn

1:28 Richland deputies aim to mend relationships