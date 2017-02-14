Good luck making America safe again without the Mexican military, experts say

3:38 We'll be there Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:16 Evacuees wait to return after Oroville Dam threat: 'This is not happening'

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

5:41 SC Gov. Henry McMaster talks to pastors