Fears remain after evacuation lifted for 200K Californians

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness Pause

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from the SC statehouse grounds.

1:28 Richland deputies aim to mend relationships

1:23 A look inside Chad Holbrook's old lake front house

0:54 South Carolina baseball preview: 3 storylines for 2017

2:05 USC students and homeowners share neighborhoods in 2015

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

0:49 Traits of a good drill instructor