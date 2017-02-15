Plane hits deer while taking off, makes emergency landing

0:49 Traits of a good drill instructor Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports