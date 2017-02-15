Forget about dietary supplements that claim to help memory, scientist says

0:49 Traits of a good drill instructor Pause

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

2:05 USC students and homeowners share neighborhoods in 2015

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school