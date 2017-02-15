Trump blames Flynn crisis on leaks from U.S. intelligence officials

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting Pause

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:44 Governor Henry McMaster on Raising the gas tax

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

4:07 Gamecocks react after loss to UConn

0:53 Hunter-Gatherer owner Kevin Varner explains how SC Senate proposal would help his business

0:57 PJ Dozier is a unique talent for the Gamecocks