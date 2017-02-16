Amid Trump rise, more Americans see Muslims and Jews positively

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know Pause

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:21 Rep. Joseph Neal remembered at the State House

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

5:54 Look at the toilet astronauts have to use in space

2:56 Scott Kelly's year in space in three minutes