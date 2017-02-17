American who channels Trump in the ring becomes Mexico's biggest wrestling villain

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises SC fishermen

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

2:51 Gamecocks count down to postseason play