Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups

2:25 Highlights and postgame comments from Manning's victory over Swansea Pause

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

1:43 Donald Trump's greatest South Carolina hits in 90 seconds

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

0:59 Crane operators reshape Charlotte's skyline

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice