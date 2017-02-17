A Philly dance center invites dads to join their kids in ballet class

People might celebrate Valentine’s Day in the spirit of romance, but a Philadelphia dance center wanted to mark the week surrounding the day of love a little differently: celebrating their young students and their parents.
So this week, the Philadelphia Dance Center invited their students’ dads to join a Valentine’s Day ballet class, to the tune of classical pieces like Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers,” and posted videos and photos of the resulting routines.
The viral response was overwhelming — hundreds of thousands of people viewed the videos of dads jumping, skipping and pirouetting along with their daughters and sons.
Moms weren’t exempt from the fun — the dance center also invited them to participate in a hip-hop class with their kids as well.
In a followup post, the center thanked people for the overwhelming response.
“We can't believe you love this video as much as we do,” they wrote. “Thank you for recognizing the beauty, love, and joy that dance can bring into the world. It just proves that art, love and family are the international language.”
