No one knew about his Purple Heart, until flooding forced him out and a thief took it

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike Pause

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

0:59 Crane operators reshape Charlotte's skyline

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting