February 17, 2017 10:47 PM

Donald Glover will join James Earl Jones in Disney’s ‘Lion King’ remake

By Greg Hadley

One of the internet’s favorite stars has joined one of the most popular franchises in recent history.

Actor and rapper Donald Glover, whose television show “Atlanta” earned rave reviews and two Golden Globes in the past year, has been cast as Simba in the upcoming remake of the classic animated film “The Lion King.”

The film’s director, Jon Faverau, made the official announcement on Twitter on Friday night, tweeting out a picture of Glover with a famous line from the movie: “I just can’t wait to be king.”

The news was also confirmed by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, who hosted a conversation with Glover and Faverau in December where they first met each other.

Faverau also indicated on Twitter that acclaimed actor James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa in the film, saying that he was “looking forward to working with this legend.”

It is unclear whether or not the upcoming remake will be a live-action movie or not. While Disney, the film studio behind the project, has recently announced plans to remake most of its animated classics with live action, Faverau’s 2016 film for the studio, a remake of “The Jungle Book,” was almost entirely animated, featuring just one human actor and employing motion-capture and other digital techniques instead. It received critical acclaim and made nearly $1 billion at the box office.

The new “Lion King” does not have a release date, and while it has been fast-tracked by Disney, Faverau is also working on a sequel to “The Jungle Book,” according to Variety.

In the meantime, fans will still get to see Glover soon as a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming “Star Wars” movies about Han Solo. That movie, also produced by Disney, is currently filming and is slated to be released in May 2018.

On social media, news of Glover’s role in “The Long King” was met with enthusiasm by his fan, who noted that his musical talents would likely mesh well with the film’s many songs.

