Blind cleric serving life sentence dies in federal prison

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree Pause

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787

2:02 Highlights, postgame reaction: Brookland-Cayce defeats Timberland

1:53 Chad Holbrook pleased with Opening Day effort, Bill Golding tribute

4:47 Basic truffles with Bruges Chocolaterie

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

0:56 USC 'offense kind of surprised us a little bit'

2:10 Camden’s Jack Brantley talks about his home, his business and a favorite food

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments