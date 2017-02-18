McCorvey, who was at center of Roe v. Wade, dead at 69

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree Pause

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:56 USC 'offense kind of surprised us a little bit'

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

2:02 Highlights, postgame reaction: Brookland-Cayce defeats Timberland

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

4:47 Basic truffles with Bruges Chocolaterie

0:58 Frank Martin explains how to fix what ails the Gamecocks