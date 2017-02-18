‘You and your family are fired ... Love you’: Dozens lose jobs over immigrant protest

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl' Pause

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises SC fishermen

2:01 "I wouldn't change it for the world," former deputy says of paralysis

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit

0:48 Wyman Oxner of SC Alimony Reform explains why his group is against permanent alimony