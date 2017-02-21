Missing father of three found weeks later living more than 1,400 miles away

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' Pause

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

1:57 Highlights and postgame reaction from Christ Church vs. Keenan

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

0:48 Apartment fire off Garners Ferry Road

0:42 Gamecocks' Sindarius Thornwell on facing Florida on the road

2:56 USC's Frank Martin previews Florida Gators vs. Gamecocks matchup

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit