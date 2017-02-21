Teens accused of plot to rob, kill girl found shot in ditch

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' Pause

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home

0:59 Crane operators reshape Charlotte's skyline

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

1:33 Pete Selleck of Michelin North America explains support for SC gas tax increase

2:56 USC's Frank Martin previews Florida Gators vs. Gamecocks matchup