NC park closes because someone keeps putting spikes on its trails

A park in Sylva has been shut down because someone keeps leaving spikes on park trails, injuring at least two people.
Sylva’s Pinnacle Park was closed until further notice because of the spikes, The Sylva Herald reported on its Facebook page Monday. In about an hour, the Facebook post had been shared more than 300 times.
A runner’s foot was impaled when he stepped on one of the spikes Feb. 11 and a walker’s shoe was punctured on Feb. 18, though the walker was not injured, according to the Herald’s report. The runner received medical treatment including a tetanus shot.
Sylva officials planned to use metal detectors to sweep the 18 miles of trail in the park, the Herald reported. Police Chief Davis Woodard offered a $1,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Sylva is a town of about 2,600 in Jackson County in the western part of North Carolina, about five hours from Raleigh and three hours from Charlotte.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sylva Police Department at 828-586-2916.
Comments