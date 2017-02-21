Lefty or righty? Our handedness comes from spinal cord and starts in womb, study says

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds Pause

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:41 'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

0:56 Chad Holbrook: Gamecocks 'lucky to get out of here with the win'

1:33 Pete Selleck of Michelin North America explains support for SC gas tax increase

2:56 USC's Frank Martin previews Florida Gators vs. Gamecocks matchup