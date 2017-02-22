We all tend to be a little lazy, and this new study explains why

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese Pause

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

2:48 Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges