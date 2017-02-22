We all tend to be a little lazy, and this new study explains why

If you feel like you don’t want to complete more difficult tasks, a new study suggests why: Our brains may tend to opt for the easier solution — even if we’re not actively aware of it.
Researchers at University College London found in a study that people became biased against harder tasks, even if they did not consciously realize its increasing difficulty.
“Our brain tricks us into believing the low-hanging fruit really is the ripest,” Dr. Nobuhiro Hagura, who led the study, said in a press release published by ScienceDaily. “We found that not only does the cost to act influence people's behavior, but it even changes what we think we see.”
The researchers had 52 people go through a group of tests that required identifying if a collection of dots on a screen was drifting left or right and pushing a handle in that direction. When researchers made it harder to move the handle by adding a weight, those taking the test began to submit more incorrect answers: Some would say the dots were moving right if the left handle became harder to move.
According to the study, test takers began to show bias “despite failing to notice that the levers had different weights. Moreover, they continued to show the bias even when subsequently asked to simply say their answers rather than use the levers.”
“These results indicate that the effort required to act on a decision can influence the decision itself,” the study added.
Hagura suggested that researchers could decrease bias in decision-making by ensuring that each option required equal effort.
“Traditionally, scientists have assumed the visual system gives us perceptual information, and the motor system is a mere downstream output channel,” Hagura said in the press release. “Our experiments suggest an alternative view: the motor response that we use to report our decisions can actually influence the decision about what we have seen.”
