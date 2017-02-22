SodaStream recalls bottles at risk of bursting

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese Pause

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

2:48 Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:04 Protesters gather before McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

0:54 Governor Henry McMaster says the state needs to go on a spending diet

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana