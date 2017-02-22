Immigrants change up their routines, brace for arrest

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese Pause

0:54 Governor Henry McMaster says the state needs to go on a spending diet

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home

0:25 One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics