Their bodies are scarred by hate they can’t erase. He transforms that hate into hope

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

0:54 Governor Henry McMaster says the state needs to go on a spending diet

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

1:40 Q&A with USC receiver Bryan Edwards

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:13 Gamecocks get ready for spring football season with media day