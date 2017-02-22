Mexico to Trump: We won’t take your unwanted immigrants

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

1:55 Cardinal Newman vs. Ben Lippen highlights and postgame reaction

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

2:01 5 Questions with Jake Bentley

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:43 USC soft last year? Muschamp challenges team to be tougher in 2017