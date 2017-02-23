Potential bridge jumper rescued by rushing officers

Two officers with the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department are being lauded for saving a potential suicide on the Talmadge Bridge on Feb. 21.
The department received a call just after 11 a.m. about a man sitting on the edge of the bridge with his feet dangling over the side. Officers Matthew Good and Kevin Toliver responded.
Friends of the 22-year-old man told the officers the man said he planned to jump. Wind noise made communication difficult, so Good and Toliver decided to rush the man from behind and grab him before he could fall. The plan worked and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
“I feel like we saved a young man, a 22-year-old person from a potentially life-changing, life-ending choice he almost made,” Good, a three-year employee of the department, said in a statement.
Toliver joined the department in 2016. The officers work in the Downtown Precinct.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
