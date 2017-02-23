He told the bartender he shot two Middle Eastern men and needed to hide out, cops say

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds Pause

0:27 Savannah officers rush potential Talmadge Bridge suicide from behind, rescue him

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home

1:28 SC State Fair's Gary Goodman talks about 'Meet your momma at the Rocket'

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

1:04 Deshaun Watson speaks after accepting the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country