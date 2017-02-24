The cop befriended the World War II vet. Then it got complicated.

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

0:43 Is your dog scratching and scratching and scratching? Try these three tips from local vet

1:31 Skid to end 2016 motivates South Carolina defense for new season

1:05 Zion Williamson leads Spartanburg Day to state championship appearance

1:30 Thursdays@McCutchen

0:41 Muschamp excited about upcoming Darius Rucker concert

0:48 Crane arrives to recover boats from Palmetto Bay Marina