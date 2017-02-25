Author gives ‘The Martian’ a classroom-friendly makeover

There are more than 160 swear words in Andy Weir’s sci-fi thriller, “The Martian,” including two memorably deployed F-words in the novel’s first three sentences.
The profanity did not strike Weir as excessive when he wrote the book nearly a decade ago. After all, the story’s narrator, an astronaut named Mark Watney, is stranded alone on Mars with a dwindling supply of food and a rescue mission that is four years away – circumstances that warrant constant cursing.
But shortly after the book came out, Weir started hearing from a subset of readers who objected to the obscenities.
“I got a lot of emails from science teachers who said, ‘Man I’d love to use your book as a teaching aid, but there’s so much profanity in it that we can’t really do that,’ ” said Weir, 44, who is cheerful, hyper-analytical and casually profane, much like his protagonist. “It’s hard to get that by a school board.”
Apart from the four-letter words, “The Martian” is a science teacher’s dream text. It’s a gripping survival story that hinges on the hero’s ability to solve a series of complex problems, using his knowledge of physics, chemistry, astronomy and math, in order to stay alive on a hostile planet. (The Washington Post called the novel “an advertisement for the importance of STEM education.”)
After getting dozens of inquiries from teachers, Weir, who describes himself as “a lifelong space nerd,” asked his publisher, Crown, if they could release a cleaned-up edition of the book.
The novel was pretty easy to amend, by simply replacing the foul language with tamer words such as “screwed,” “jerk” and “crap” (Weir said there were “occasional squabbles” when he tried to lobby the censors to keep some of the less offensive swear words in.) A kid-friendly version came out last year, and it is now being used to help teach science in classrooms around the country.
At Synergy Quantum Academy, a public charter high school in South Los Angeles, students are conducting experiments based on the novel. In physics class, students will build miniature solar-powered cars, and during astronomy next month, they will try to grow potatoes as Watney did, using a chamber modeled on NASA’s Lunar Plant Growth Chamber.
Eighth-graders at Oak Middle School in Los Alamitos, California, are following a yearlong curriculum based on “The Martian,” with lesson plans that use dramatic moments in the narrative to illustrate concepts such as Newton’s laws of motion, chemical reactions and spacecraft engineering. In a science class at Northwestern High School in Mellette, South Dakota, sophomores are using the novel as a jumping-off point for some hands-on experiments, such as splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen.
“It’s really exciting for them to see the connection between the novel and the science they’re learning,” said Denise Clemens, a science teacher at Northwestern. “Hopefully we’re not going to blow anything up.”
Her students seem happy to have an alternative to dry science textbooks.
“It’s been a really good way to understand ionic compounds and bonds and all the things you can do with chemistry,” Jarret Haven, 16, said of studying “The Martian.” “It’s really opened up my mind.”
For Weir and his publisher, getting the book into schools opens up a lucrative new market that could turn “The Martian,” which was already a blockbuster that sold several million copies, into a perennial best-seller that guarantees a built-in audience every year.
Some teachers are skeptical that students need to be shielded from the profanity in “The Martian.” Marc Montalbano, an English teacher at Tottenville High School in Staten Island, New York, said he was using the original version of “The Martian” with his seniors, who are also drawing on the text for science research projects. Watney’s swearing makes him seem more relatable as a character and helps offset the heavy science, Montalbano said in an email.
Nora Groft, a high school English teacher at Northwestern, said she taught the classroom edition of “The Martian,” but told her students that a version with more adult language was available, too, and that the curse words might be appropriate, given the context.
“Imagine if you were stranded on Mars,” she said. “Do you think you’d say, ‘Goshdarnit’?”
