County may have to sell public buildings to pay victims of a botched murder trial

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

2:10 Chad Holbrook recaps USC's series-clinching win over Wright State

4:12 South Carolina honors women's basketball seniors

2:11 Scenes from Columbia 2017 Mardi Gras

1:08 Blythewood celebrates first lower state basketball title

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments