How the system to prevent mistakes caused the biggest one in Oscar history

1:22 Muschamp, Staley help out at city basketball tournament Pause

1:16 Nick theater vigil honors gun violence victims ahead of documentary screening

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: "It is a successful operation by all standards"

1:03 SC National Guard unit deploys to Eastern Europe

1:18 South Carolina celebrates SEC championship