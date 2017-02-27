Trump targets foreign aid to boost defense spending

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

0:58 Gamecocks first open football practice of 2017 in 60 seconds

1:15 2017 position preview: South Carolina's quarterbacks

1:03 SC National Guard unit deploys to Eastern Europe

1:48 Perez calls Trump "worst president in history" after winning DNC chair

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments