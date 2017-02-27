3 probes of Yemen raid underway but perhaps not the one Navy SEAL’s father wants

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

0:58 Gamecocks first open football practice of 2017 in 60 seconds

1:15 Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

1:03 SC National Guard unit deploys to Eastern Europe

1:57 Midlands' hoops players give 'dream teammate' for a game of 2-on-2

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:43 USC soft last year? Muschamp challenges team to be tougher in 2017